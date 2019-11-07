UPDATE 1-UK's Galliford to sell housing units to Bovis for $1.4 bln

(Adds details on deal, Bovis’ share placement)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Galliford Try has agreed to sell its residential housing divisions to Bovis Homes Group Plc for 1.08 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) as the British builder aims to focus on its smaller, more profitable construction business.

The companies, in separate statements, said Galliford shareholders would receive a stake of 29.3% in the enlarged group after the sale of the units, Linden Homes and Partnerships & Regeneration, is completed.

Galliford, like others in the residential housing market, has been hit by a downturn in the sector amid ongoing uncertainties around Brexit.

Bovis also announced a placing of up to 13.5 million shares to partly fund the cash-and-share deal and expects to raise proceeds of up to 157 million pounds.

The homebuilder expects the deal to boost its earnings by low double digits percentage in the first financial year after completion.