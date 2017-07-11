Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast

July 11 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Galliford Try , which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.

Galliford said that it saw a strong performance across all of its businesses, with revenue growth accelerating in the second half at its Linden Homes division. It said it was sticking to its forecasts for 2018.

Analysts forecast profit before tax for the year ending June 30 to be 46 million pounds to 59 million pounds ($59.2- $75.9 million), the company said.

"As we enter the new financial year, we are cautious about the impact of the current political uncertainty following the general election and the medium-term outlook for the macro economy," Galliford cautioned.

Shares in the company were up 3.5 percent at 1,212.8 pence at 0705 GMT, placing them second on the FTSE Mid Cap index gainers list. ($1 = 0.7765 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)