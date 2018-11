Nov 7 (Reuters) - British construction company Galliford Try Plc said on Wednesday it expects to spend 20 million pounds more to complete the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route contract as some repairs were delayed by weather conditions.

Galliford, along with Balfour Beatty, is striving to complete building Aberdeen’s new ring road following the collapse of Carillion, which was a major partner. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)