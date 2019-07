July 17 (Reuters) - British builder Galliford Try Plc said on Wednesday it expects annual pretax profit to be in line with analysts’ estimates, owing to good housing demand.

The company said restructuring of its construction business is complete and current order book stands at 2.9 billion pounds ($3.60 billion) for the year ended June 30 compared to 3.3 billion pounds last year. ($1 = 0.8060 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)