Galliford Try says charges from Aberdeen project to increase

May 22 (Reuters) - British construction company Galliford Try Plc is likely to face additional costs due to weather-driven delays in the construction of Aberdeen’s new ring road this year, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said the amount will depend upon progress recovered through the summer, but is expected to be lower than a charge of 25 million pounds ($33.56 million) taken in the first half.

Along with Balfour Beatty, Galliford is striving to complete the Aberdeen project following the collapse of Carillion Plc, which was a major partner in what is one of Scotland’s biggest motorway construction projects of recent years.

Practical completion of the project is anticipated this summer, Galliford said. ($1 = 0.7449 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)