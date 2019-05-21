UPDATE 1-Galliford Try says review to cut 350 jobs, sees FY profit in line

(Adds details on review, CEO quote, trading)

May 21 (Reuters) - British builder Galliford Try said on Tuesday the strategic review launched last month by its new top boss would see its construction business concentrate on its core strengths in building, water and highways, leading to up to 350 job losses.

The company, which had warned that the review would hit annual profit, said the unit’s annual revenue would reduce to about 1.3 billion pounds ($1.65 billion) and generate cost savings of up to 15 million pounds from 2021.

Galliford, known for construction projects ranging from the redevelopment of the Wimbledon tennis venue to hospitals and city bypasses, said it expected full-year pretax profit to be in line with analysts’ expectations of 112.7 million pounds to 123.3 million pounds.

The review of its faltering construction business, which will result in a writedown of about 40 million pounds this year, came weeks after former Finance Director Graham Prothero took over as the builder’s chief executive.

“We have made some difficult decisions in response to the challenges faced by the group’s construction business,” said Prothero, adding that the review would deliver a more stable business and support improved margins.

Galliford said the order book for its construction unit stood at 3 billion pounds as at May 17, while its Linden Homes and Partnerships & Regeneration units were performing well.

Linden Homes has maintained a sales rate of 0.68 since Jan. 1, compared with 0.71 last year while contracting order book for Partnerships & Regeneration stood at 1 billion pounds, compared with 1.15 billion pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.7863 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)