Galliford H1 pretax profit rises on higher house construction

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Galliford Try on Wednesday reported higher first-half pretax profit as the construction group built more homes despite uncertainty brought on by Britain’s impending exit from the European Union.

Galliford Try, which said a no-deal Brexit would lead to a severe decline in consumer confidence in its housebuilding business, said pre-exceptional pretax profit rose 4 percent to 84.2 million pounds ($108.72 million), for the six months ended Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.7745 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)