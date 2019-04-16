Galliford to review construction business, lowers forecast

April 16 (Reuters) - British builder Galliford Try said on Tuesday it was undertaking a strategic review of its construction business which would reduce its size and lead to a fall in profit for the current year.

The outcome of the assessment will reduce the full-year post-exceptional pretax profit by 30 million pounds to 40 million pounds ($39.3 million-$52.38 million) below the current consensus forecast, the company said. ($1 = 0.7635 pounds) ($1 = 0.7636 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)