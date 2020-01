Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s Galliford Try said on Thursday its business had performed well in the first half as it won new construction contracts after the sale of its residential business.

Cowley-based Galliford, which sold its residential arm to Vistry Group, previously known as Bovis Homes, said its current order book stands at 3.2 billion pounds ($4.19 billion), the builder said. ($1 = 0.7631 pounds) (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)