UPDATE 1-Galp's third-quarter net loss shrinks from preceding quarter

(Adds details)

LISBON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Portugal’s oil and gas company Galp Energia posted on Monday its second quarterly loss in a row due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but less than half that in the second quarter, while its EBITDA fell 35% from a year earlier.

Third-quarter adjusted net loss totalled 23 million euros ($27.21 million) after a year-ago profit of 101 million, impacted by weaker demand that brought down oil and fuel prices, even as Galp’s oil output rose 6%.

Galp’s refining margin fell to a negative $0.7 per barrel in the quarter from $3.9 a year earlier.

Still, the company said in a statement it noticed signs of recovery in the period, and it booked no material changes to its impairments assessment.

In the second quarter Galp had a loss of 52 million.

While earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell from a year ago, they rose to 401 million euros from the second quarter’s 291 million. ($1 = 0.8454 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)