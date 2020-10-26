UPDATE 2-Galp quarterly net loss halves, outlook cautious

(Adds gas distribution deal, share price)

LISBON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Portuguese oil and gas company Galp Energia on Monday posted its second quarterly loss in a row due to the impact of coronavirus, but less than half that in the second quarter as it saw some signs of market recovery.

Galp also said it had agreed to sell a 75.01% stake in its natural gas distribution business in Portugal for 368 million euros ($435 million) to Allianz Capital Partners, reducing its ownership to just 2.49%, in what it said was a deal “crystallizing value from a non-core asset”.

Third-quarter adjusted net loss totalled 23 million euros ($27.21 million) after a year-ago profit of 101 million, impacted by weaker demand pushing down oil and fuel prices, even as Galp’s oil output rose 6%. In the second quarter Galp had a loss of 52 million euros.

Galp shares fell 2.7% in early trading, underperforming a 1% drop in Lisbon’s stock index.

The firm’s refining margin fell to a negative $0.7 per barrel in the quarter from $3.9 a year earlier.

It said although the outlook was cautious given market uncertainty, it had noticed signs of recovery, and booked no material changes to its impairments assessment.

While earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 35% from a year ago to 401 million euros, they rose from the second quarter’s 291 million.

The sale of the distribution network to Allianz was meant as an “asset rotation” to compensate Galp’s 325 million euro immediate expenditure in acquiring solar power projects from Spain’s ACS, announced in January and aimed at making Galp the leading solar power producer in Iberia.