FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 10, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

GAM says suspended ARBF funds to be liquidated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 10 (Reuters) - GAM Holding will liquidate nine funds whose trading it halted last month after suspending the investment director who ran them, the Swiss group said in a letter to investors posted on its website on Friday.

“We would like to update you that the respective fund boards of directors have determined to place the suspended unconstrained/absolute return bond funds (ARBF) into liquidation, subject to any applicable regulatory and fund shareholder approvals and any relevant fund rules,” the letter said.

“We believe that the liquidation approach will allow investors the opportunity to receive proceeds in a more timely manner and ensure equal treatment.” (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.