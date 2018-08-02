UPDATE 1-GAM halts dealing in some bond funds after director suspended

(Adds quotes and background, market reaction)

ZURICH, Aug 2 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG halted dealing in some bond funds after an investor exodus following its decision to suspend the director in charge of the products, which sent its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.

The group said its GAM Investments unit had suspended all subscriptions and redemptions in its unconstrained/absolute return bond funds (ARBF) following high redemptions.

The impacted funds represented 7.3 billion Swiss francs ($7.35 billion) in assets under management at the end of July.

“The fund boards are considering all future steps, including fund liquidations, to maximise value and liquidity for clients,” it said.

GAM said on Tuesday it had suspended investment director Tim Haywood following an internal investigation that raised questions about his risk management procedures and record keeping.

Although the ARBF funds were liquid enough to serve redemption requests, such actions “could compromise the interests of remaining investors”, it added.

No other part of GAM’s 163.8 billion Swiss franc business was affected and its other investment teams and third-party managers continued to manage client funds as normal.

GAM’s shares were indicated 1 percent lower in pre-market activity after a 13 percent drop on Tuesday. The Swiss market was closed for a holiday on Wednesday.

“We are ...looking at establishing alternative structures for clients who want to remain invested with the ARBF team,” Chief Executive Alexander Friedman said.

While recent events had been a setback for the company, “we have absolute confidence in the strength of GAM as a diversified asset manager”, Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett said. ($1 = 0.9923 Swiss francs)