British lord asks if government is probing GAM fund

ZURICH, June 19 (Reuters) - A member of Britain’s House of Lords has issued a formal query to the government, seeking to learn if it is conducting an investigation of the GAM Greensill Supply Chain Finance Fund, according to Parliament’s website.

Paul Myners, a former financial services secretary, submitted the question “To ask Her Majesty’s Government whether they are investigating, or intend to investigate, the management of, investment valuations used by, and relationships between managers and businesses invested in, the GAM Greensill Supply Chain Finance Fund.”

The fund and GAM declined to comment on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Miller in Zurich and Tom Bergin in London; Editing by Michael Shields)