Sept 19 (Reuters) - GAM Investments has named Florian Komac as investment manager for its global credit team, the Zurich-based asset manager said on Thursday.

Komac will be based in Zurich, and will report to Jack Flaherty in New York, the company said.

He was most recently a portfolio manager focusing on corporate credit at AXA XL (formerly XL Catlin) in New York. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)