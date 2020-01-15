GAM names D'Alesio head of alternative investment solutions research

ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - GAM Investments has named Giovanni D’Alesio as head of research in its alternative investment solutions business, effective January 13, the asset manager said on Wednesday.

D’Alesio, based in London, will lead GAM’s external fund manager research team fund and manage portfolios that combine external managers and other investment exposures.

Before joining GAM, D’Alesio was a partner and head of investment origination at Capital Generation Partners, and also spent eight years at hedge fund Unifortune Asset Management. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely)