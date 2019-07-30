Swiss group GAM's board still looks at strategic options - CEO

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - Swiss asset manager GAM Holding continues to review strategic options even after naming a new chief executive, outgoing CEO David Jacob told a conference call on Tuesday.

“The board in the past has said it would look at all strategic options to maximise shareholder value. That of course continues to be the case,” he said in response to a question.

“The board will always be alert to what opportunities exist to maximise value for shareholders but as we also said at the same time management is very much focused on the business and getting the business back to strength and improved profitability.” (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)