Asset manager GAM's board looking at strategic options - CEO

ZURICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The board of directors at Swiss asset manager GAM Holding is considering strategic options, Chief Executive David Jacob told a conference call on Thursday when asked if the group was seeking a buyer.

“The board mentioned in the middle of last year that they were looking at all strategic options to maximise shareholder value. That statement hasn’t changed, that is the board’s obligation in any event,” he said.

GAM remains on the lookout for a new CEO, he added, but said he would stay for now to ensure stability as the company tries to stabilise its business after a large 2018 loss. (Reporting by Michael Shields)