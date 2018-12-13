Swiss asset manager GAM sees big 2018 loss, omits dividend

ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG will cut staff by a tenth and omit a 2018 dividend, it said on Thursday, forecasting a 2018 net loss of around 925 million Swiss francs ($931 million) as it shakes up its embattled business.

Assets under management continued to fall, dropping to 139.1 billion francs as of end-November from 146.1 billion at the end of September, mainly driven by net outflows of 4.2 billion in Investment Management, it said in a statement.

It said its expected 2018 net loss under IFRS accounting standards reflected a goodwill impairment charge of around 885 million, an impairment charge of around 62 million in the second half related to the British hedge fund Cantab it bought, and a one-off charge of around 30 million linked to a revamp of its absolute return/unconstrained fixed income (ABRF) strategy.

“Given the significantly lower levels of (assets under management) and the phasing of the cost reduction programme, GAM expects its 2019 financial results to be materially below those of 2018,” it added.

GAM had a 2017 IFRS net profit of 123.2 million francs.

GAM assets had suffered a 17.7 billion franc hit in the third quarter due to slumping markets. The suspension of absolute return bond fund (ARBF) director Tim Haywood during a misconduct investigation may also have prompted some investors to withdraw funds.

Amid its missteps, GAM under new Chief Executive David Jacob has become potential prey, with media reporting it rebuffed an offer from Schroders for its hedge fund unit. ($1 = 0.9932 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Sunil Nair)