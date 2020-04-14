Swiss asset manager GAM steps up cost cuts amid outflows

ZURICH, April 14 (Reuters) - GAM Holding is stepping up its cost-cutting plan amid fund outflows in the first quarter, the embattled Swiss asset manager said on Tuesday.

It now expects cost reductions of at least 65 million Swiss francs ($67.38 million) this year, it said in an interim statement that showed assets under management fell to 112.1 billion francs as of the end of March from 132.7 billion at the end of 2019.

This was mainly driven by negative market and currency movements, while net outflows of 6.5 billion francs at its investment management business more than offset net inflows of 1.2 billion in private labelling, it said. ($1 = 0.9647 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)