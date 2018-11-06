Financials
Swiss asset manager GAM's CEO quits after turmoil-fuelled outflows

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - GAM Holding Chief Executive Alexander Friedman resigned on Tuesday, the Swiss asset manager said, as the company seeks to reverse billions in asset outflows that came on the heels of the suspension of a top manager.

Board member David Jacob will be interim group CEO and a member of the group management board, GAM said in a statement. The new leadership will better enable the company to take the action necessary to support profitability and drive forward its strategy, it said. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

