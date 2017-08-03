FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GAM Holding reports 39 pct rise in H1 underlying net profit
August 3, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 2 months ago

GAM Holding reports 39 pct rise in H1 underlying net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Swiss money manger GAM Holding , which earlier this year fought off an attempt by an activist investor to oust its chief executive, on Thursday reported a 39 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit.

Zurich-based GAM posted underlying net profit for the first six months of 58.7 million Swiss francs ($60.5 million), slightly ahead of the average estimate in a Reuters poll of five analysts for 55.7 million and up from 42.2 million a year earlier.

Group assets under management rose 9 percent to 131.3 billion francs from 120.7 billion francs at the end of 2016.

$1 = 0.9701 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

