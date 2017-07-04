FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Petroleum shares halted after fall 57 pct on Gambia report
#Hot Stocks
July 4, 2017 / 1:56 PM / a month ago

African Petroleum shares halted after fall 57 pct on Gambia report

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) - African Petroleum said it will issue a statement "in due course" after Reuters reported on Tuesday that Gambian authorities had ended talks to extend its two exploration permits.

Shares in the Oslo-listed firm were suspended after falling 57 percent, prompting the Oslo bourse to say it was investigating the share price movement.

"It is standard procedure when the share price falls so much," a bourse spokesman said.

Earlier, a senior oil official told Reuters that Gambia had ended talks with African Petroleum to extend oil exploration in two of the West African country's most promising offshore blocks. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; writing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Alexander Smith)

