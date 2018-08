JAKARTA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China’s Liu Xiang swam a world record time to win the women’s 50 metres backstroke at the Asian Games on Tuesday, storming home in 26.98 seconds to claim her first major global title.

The 21-year-old’s time bettered the 27.06 seconds which her compatriot Zhao Jing swam in a bodysuit in Rome in 2009.