Games-Japan's Ikee wins record sixth swimming gold in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese teenager Rikako Ikee became the first swimmer to win six gold medals at a single Asian Games with victory in the women’s 50 metres freestyle final in the Jakarta pool on Friday.

Only North Korean shooter So Gin-man, who won seven golds and a silver at the 1982 Asiad in New Delhi, has won more titles at one Games but Ikee, who has also won two relay silvers, equalled his record of eight medals.

The 18-year-old stormed to victory in 24.53 seconds to add the freestyle sprint title to those she won in the 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m butterfly as well as the 4x100 freestyle and medley relays.

Ikee’s achievement was all the more remarkable for the fact that she came to Jakarta straight after the Pan Pacific championships, where she won a gold, two silvers and a bronze. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Toby Davis)