Games-Australia's Bronte Campbell wins 100m freestyle

GOLD COAST, Australia, April 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s Bronte Campbell finally stepped out of her sister Cate’s shadow at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre as she overtook her in the final few strokes to win the women’s 100 metres freestyle Commonwealth Games title on Monday.

The 23-year-old produced a Games record time of 52.27 seconds as she stormed home in the final 15 metres to overtake her former world record holding older sister.

Cate Campbell, who had won the 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly and anchored the 4x100m relay team to a world record, clocked 52.69 seconds to finish just ahead of Canada’s Taylor Ruck, who won her seventh medal of the Games with the bronze.

Canada’s Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak finished fifth. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Christian Radnedge)