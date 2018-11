Nov 21 (Reuters) - Videogame retailer GameStop Corp said on Wednesday it will sell its Spring Mobile business to Prime Communications LP for $700 million.

Spring Mobile owns and operates 1,289 AT&T wireless stores.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, GameStop said. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)