Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
January 29, 2019 / 1:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

GameStop abandons efforts to sell company

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the world’s largest video game and gaming console retailer, said it had abandoned its efforts to sell itself after failing to get a potential buyer on favorable terms.

The company said it had held discussions with other firms but did not get financing on terms that would be commercially acceptable to a prospective acquirer.

Like most brick-and-mortar retailers, GameStop has suffered from heightened competition from online companies such as Amazon.com Inc. Game retailers have also had to cope with a decline in physical video game sales.

GameStop sold its Spring Mobile business to Prime Communications LP for $700 million in November. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below