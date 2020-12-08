Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Cyclical Consumer Goods

GameStop misses quarterly revenue estimates

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Videogame retailer GameStop Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday as pandemic-led store closures and intense competition from digital-game sellers hit sales.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said revenue fell 30% to $1 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31. Analysts expected revenue of $1.09 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

