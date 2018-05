May 31 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the world’s largest video game retailer, reported a 52.2 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales in its core video game retail business.

Net income fell to $28.2 million, or 28 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 5 from $59 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 5.5 percent to $1.93 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)