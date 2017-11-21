FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2017 / 9:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

GameStop reports 1.5 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the world’s largest video game and gaming console retailer, reported a 1.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by continued high demand for the Nintendo Switch console.

The company’s net income rose to $59.4 million, or 59 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $50.8 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales rose to $1.99 billion from $1.96 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

