GameStop revenue falls 13.3%

June 4 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp reported a 13.3% fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the world’s largest video game retailer wrestles with slowing sales of video games and consoles at its stores.

The company’s net income fell to $6.8 million, or 7 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 4, from $28.2 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $1.55 billion from $1.79 billion. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)