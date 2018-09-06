GameStop revenue falls 2.4 pct

Sept 6 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the world’s largest video game retailer, reported a 2.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday, due to stagnant sales of new video games.

The company reported a net loss of $24.9 million or 24 cents per share, in the second quarter ended August 4, compared with a profit of $22.2 million, or 22 cents per share a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $1.65 billion from $1.69 billion.

The company also said that it continues to engage with third parties regarding a possible deal, that may include a sale of the company. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)