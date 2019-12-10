Company News
December 10, 2019 / 9:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Video-game retailer GameStop reports 25.7% fall in quarterly sales

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp reported a 25.7% fall in third-quarter sales on Tuesday, hit by lower console sales ahead of the new console launches in 2020, and cut its full-year profit forecast.

The company’s shares fell 15% in extended trading.

GameStop now sees its full-year earnings per share forecast in the range of 10 cents to 20 cents, from an earlier forecast of $1.15 to $1.30.

Net sales fell to $1.44 billion from $1.94 billion. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below