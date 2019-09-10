Video-game retailer GameStop's quarterly sales fall 14.3%

Sept 10 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp Inc reported a 14.3% fall in second-quarter sales on Tuesday as sales of video games declined at its stores, with consumers preferring to download games online.

The video-game retailer’s net loss widened to $415.3 million, or $4.15 per share, from $24.9 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter’s results include asset impairment charges and other items of $3.82 per share.

Net sales fell to $1.29 billion from $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)