GameStop investor Ryan Cohen urges strategic review

Nov 17 (Reuters) - One of GameStop Corp’s largest shareholders, Ryan Cohen, in a letter on Monday urged the videogame retailer to immediately conduct a strategic review of its business.

"GameStop needs to evolve into a technology company that delights gamers and delivers exceptional digital experiences – not remain a video game retailer that overprioritizes its brick-and-mortar footprint and stumbles around the online ecosystem," Cohen said in a letter here addressed to the company's board. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)