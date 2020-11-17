Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Technology

GameStop investor Ryan Cohen urges strategic review

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - One of GameStop Corp’s largest shareholders, Ryan Cohen, in a letter on Monday urged the videogame retailer to immediately conduct a strategic review of its business.

"GameStop needs to evolve into a technology company that delights gamers and delivers exceptional digital experiences – not remain a video game retailer that overprioritizes its brick-and-mortar footprint and stumbles around the online ecosystem," Cohen said in a letter here addressed to the company's board. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up