GameStop signs deal with investor, refreshes board to focus on e-commerce

FILE PHOTO: Outside a GameStop store people line up to purchase a Sony PS5 gaming console in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - GameStop Corp signed an agreement with investor Ryan Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC on Monday, appointing the Chewy.com founder and two other e-commerce veterans to its board as the ailing videogame retailer doubles down on digital sales.

Shares of GameStop, in which RC Ventures holds a 13% stake, were up 8% in premarket trading.

RC Ventures in November urged the world’s largest videogame retailer, hit by growing digital downloads of console games and intense competition, to conduct a strategic review of its business and focus on digital sales.

Alan Attal and Jim Grube will be the other directors on GameStop’s board, the company said.