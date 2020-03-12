GameStop investors seek board seat

March 12 (Reuters) - A group of investors in GameStop Corp has asked the video game retailer to appoint a shareholder nominee on the company’s board.

The group, which consists of Hestia Capital Partners LP, Permit Capital Enterprise Fund LP and their affiliates, in a letter to the board said no current director owns a meaningful stake in the company.

The group said they collectively hold about 7.5% of the company’s shares.

GameStop did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company’s shares were down nearly 11% in premarket trading. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)