UPDATE 1-Gaming Innovation explores acquisitions as Q4 earnings rise

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group inc:

* Q4 EBITDA of EUR 7.9 mln, up from EUR 3.0 mln in Q3 2017 and EUR 3.9 mln in Q4 2016

* Q4 revenue EUR 39.9 mln vs EUR 21.5 mln year ago

* Company says it is exploring several acquisition opportunities

* Company says it expects the new sportsbook and games offering to have a “strong impact” on both B2B and B2C segments

* Says its newly launched HIGHROLLER.COM is tracking ahead of budget with January 2018 revenues of EUR 800.000. It “returned the best acquisition launch KPIs of any gaming product by GIG” but it’s “success will be determined by retention”

* Says it is aiming for New Jersey gaming license in H1 2018

* Says the platform partnership with Hard Rock International is a revenue share model with potential to be the largest platform agreement signed by the company