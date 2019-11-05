Online gambling software maker GAN forecasts revenue surge from NFL

Nov 5 (Reuters) - GAN Plc said on Tuesday it expects annual revenue to more than double on strong demand for its internet gambling software in the United States after the start of the National Football League season in September.

The company, a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software to U.S. casinos, also said gross operator revenue more than tripled to $121.5 million for the four months ended Oct. 31, ahead of its own expectations. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)