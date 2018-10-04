FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018

China's Ganfeng Lithium prices HK listing at bottom of range - source

Julia Fioretti

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - China’s top lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium, a supplier to carmakers such as Tesla and BMW, has priced its Hong Kong listing at the bottom of its marketed range, raising $421 million, according to a source involved in the deal.

Ganfeng priced its offering at HK$16.50 ($2.11) per share, the bottom end of an indicative range of between HK$16.50 and HK$26.50, the source said.

$1 = 7.8381 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kirsten Donovan

