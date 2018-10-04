China's Ganfeng Lithium prices HK listing at bottom of range - source

HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - China’s top lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium, a supplier to carmakers such as Tesla and BMW, has priced its Hong Kong listing at the bottom of its marketed range, raising $421 million, according to a source involved in the deal.

Ganfeng priced its offering at HK$16.50 ($2.11) per share, the bottom end of an indicative range of between HK$16.50 and HK$26.50, the source said.