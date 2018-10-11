FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 1:31 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

China's Ganfeng Lithium set to open down 7 percent

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China’s top lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium was set to open down 7 percent on its Hong Kong debut, a warning sign to fellow Shenzhen-listed counterpart Tianqi Lithium which is also planning a listing in the city.

Shares of Ganfeng, a supplier to Tesla and BMW , were set to open at HK$15.30 on Thursday, below its offer price of HK$16.50 ($2.11), which was already at the bottom of an indicative range.

$1 = 7.8367 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Perry

