China's Ganfeng Lithium set to open down 7 percent

HONG KONG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China’s top lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium was set to open down 7 percent on its Hong Kong debut, a warning sign to fellow Shenzhen-listed counterpart Tianqi Lithium which is also planning a listing in the city.

Shares of Ganfeng, a supplier to Tesla and BMW , were set to open at HK$15.30 on Thursday, below its offer price of HK$16.50 ($2.11), which was already at the bottom of an indicative range.