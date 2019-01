Jan 14 (Reuters) - Newspaper chain MNG Enterprises Inc said on Monday it had offered to buy USA Today publisher Gannett Co Inc for $12 per share in cash, or $1.36 billion.

The price represents a 23 percent premium to Gannett’s $9.75 close on Friday. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)