September 12, 2018 / 1:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico airport group GAP says wins provisional Jamaica concession

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) said on Wednesday it has won provisional approval to operate, modernize and expand the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica under a 25-year concession.

GAP said it was chosen by the Jamaican government as a “provisional preferred bidder,” but that certain terms within the agreement were still to be defined.

Once they are established, GAP will detail the terms and general conditions of the accord, it added.

In 2017, the Kingston airport registered 1.6 million passengers, some 27 percent of Jamaica’s total, GAP said. The Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, run by GAP, accounted for the remaining 73 percent, the company added. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Dave Graham and Jeffrey Benkoe)

