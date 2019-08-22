Gap same-store sales miss estimates as top brands disappoint

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gap Inc’s quarterly same-store sales fell short of analysts’ estimates on Thursday, hit by weakness at its Gap and Old Navy brands, sending its shares down 5% in extended trading.

Sales at the company’s Gap, Old Navy and other stores open for at least a year fell 4% in the second quarter ended Aug. 3, compared with analysts’ estimates of a 3.09% drop, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The San Francisco-based company said net income fell to $168 million, or 44 cents per share, from $297 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)