ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Garanti Bank posted an unconsolidated net profit of 1.72 billion lira ($289 million) in the first quarter, down 14 percent from the same period a year earlier.

It made the announcement in a filing with the Istanbul stock exchange on Monday evening. ($1 = 5.9525 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)