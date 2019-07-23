BC Partners close to buying majority stake in Garda World - WSJ

July 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firm BC Partners is nearing a deal to buy a majority stake in Canada-based security services company Garda World Security Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The agreement values Garda World at around C$5.2 billion ($3.96 billion) and BC Partners will own a 51% stake in the company after the deal. Garda World Chief Executive Officer Stephan Cretier will own the rest along with other management team members, the Journal said here

BC Partners declined to comment on the report, while Garda World did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 1.3134 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)