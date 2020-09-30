Security firm GardaWorld goes hostile with bid for peer G4S

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canadian security firm GardaWorld on Wednesday announced its final offer to buy G4S Plc for about 2.97 billion pounds ($3.81 billion) in a hostile bid, weeks after its previous offer was knocked down by the British company.

Under the terms of the offer made by GardaWorld through its unit Fleming Capital Securities, G4S shareholders will receive 190 pence per share in cash.

G4S was not immediately available to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.7790 pounds) (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)