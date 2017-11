Nov 1 (Reuters) - Garmin Ltd reported a 2.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by demand for its outdoor activity gadgets such as GPS-based watches.

The company’s net income rose to $147.4 million, or 78 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $125.1 million, or 66 cents, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $743.1 million from $722.3 million. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)